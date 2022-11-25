It's a quieter than usual Black Friday.

"It wasn't that hectic at all, I thought it was going to be crazier but it was pretty calm," said shopper Chloe Mosel.

Some shoppers still turned out early Friday morning at the Lehigh Valley Mall to get the deals. The flow was consistent, but light, to the delight of the shoppers who ventured out in the rain. Some were out on Black Friday for the first time.

"You hear all these horror stories and you're kind of scared to go out," said shopper Isabelle Sawarynski.

"It's different, and it doesn't seem as busy as I thought it was going to be."

For others, it's a time-honored tradition.

"The deals, and it's fun if you have a a group of friends to go with," said shopper Kaitlyn Mertz.

The quiet environment continued over at the Target on Cedar Crest, where there was really no sign it was Black Friday other than some signage.

"We shopped for some other people and for ourselves a little bit," Mosel said.

Mosel, also out for her first Black Friday experience, said the mood was so surprisingly pleasant that she'd do it again.

"It's been pretty good, I got some pretty good deals at Hollister and other stores," she said.

She's not alone.

"I think I would it's nice to just get out of the house. I woke myself up early and I feel great," said Sawarynski.

We will have to wait and see how the sales translate between Friday and Cyber Monday. The numbers will be watched closely. This time of the year is when most retailers turn a profit. The National Retail Federation expects a 6 to 8% increase over last year, but inflation could have a big impact.