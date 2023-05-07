EMMAUS, Pa. – A local food market is cooking up another season.

"So many tastes, sights and sounds and colors. It's just a beautiful place to be,” said Alexandra Papoutsis, Emmaus farmer’s market shopper.

From now until November, over 30 vendors will fill the Emmaus Triangle streets every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual Emmaus Farmers' Market. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday morning to mark the market's 20th anniversary season. For many Emmaus residents, the producer-only market ties the community together.

"We normally come back most Sundays during the summer, just part of our routine,” said Naomi Kroll, Emmaus farmer’s market shopper. "It’s just a small town, so it's kind of nice to be part of a small-town community. It’s fun.”

There are plenty of options to purchase local produce, quality meats, fresh dairy and other goods from local vendors, like the Patriot Farms Stand. They're a small-scale farm that grows certified organic vegetables.

"Shopping local keeps everything in this tight knit community and when you buy local veggies, our veggies don't have to ship halfway across the country to get to their final destination,” Brittany Pinter-Bachman, Owner of the Patriot Farms Stand.

The market has a mission of not only providing the community with safe and nutritious fresh produce, but to also educate the public about the benefits of supporting local agriculture.

Some market goers, like Will Patterson, said it's more sustainable to shop locally.

"A lot of things are produced with materials and energy that are produced in the towns and cities nearby, so shopping local does wonders for our carbon footprint,” said Patterson.

Patterson said small businesses are the heart of small towns and he will be back again, and again, to visit over the next several months.

List of vendors: