EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for the public's help in a shots fired incident.
Officers responded just after 11 p.m. Monday and found evidence of gunfire in the intersection of 13th and Butler streets, police said in a news release.
Investigators determined two vehicles, whose occupants were involved in a verbal dispute, were passing through the intersection going opposite directions when one person fired a shot at the other vehicle, police said.
The victims' vehicle, which had two adults and a juvenile inside, was not hit, officials said.
Police found a home at 13th and Lehigh streets that was hit by the gunfire, but no one was hurt.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford Expedition, occupied by two Hispanic females and two Black males inside, police said. It fled west on Butler Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-250-6780 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.