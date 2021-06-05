PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Palmer Township are investigating the events that led to shots being fired between the occupants of two vehicles.
Officials say on Friday around 11:00 p.m. they were alerted to a physical confrontation at the gas pump area of a Wawa located in the 600 block of South 25th Street.
Police report that following the confrontation, the two involved vehicles left the parking lot and travelled on S. 25th Street towards Freemansburg Avenue.
An investigation discovered that gun shots were fired from one, or both vehicles, described as a dark colored Lincoln and a black Honda Civic with tinted windows.
Police say that as the vehicles were approaching Freemansburg Avenue, the occupant of the Honda Civic pulled along the left side of Lincoln and started firing gun shots.
After the gun shots were fired, police say the Lincoln travelled straight through the intersection on S. 25th Street. The Honda Civic turned left on Freemansburg Avenue into Wilson Borough.
Officials report they found numerous shell casings in the street along with broken glass.
It is unknown at this time if the occupants of the vehicles exchanged fire at each other, or if the shots came from one of the vehicles, directed at the other.
Police say that one of the bullets hit the side of an occupied home on S. 25th Street at Freemansburg Avenue. The bullet did not enter the home.
There are no known injuries at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-253-5844. Reference Incident #21-05213