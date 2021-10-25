Bethlehem police car
69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Someone opened fire on a busy street in Bethlehem Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Linden Street just before 4 p.m.

There were reports of shots fired, and police say they found evidence of gunfire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

There's no word on whether police have found whoever's responsible.

