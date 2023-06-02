EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police responded to a report of shots fired on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Lehigh Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire. No victims or property damage were found.

Police believe two males were arguing in the area prior to the shots being fired.

The suspected shooter fled east on Lehigh St. and was described as 6'0, light skinned black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and was possibly in his late teens.

Area residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPD at 610-250-6645.