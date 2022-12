BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.

A photographer for 69 News said several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Officers placed multiple evidence markers in the parking lot and appeared to dust one vehicle for fingerprints.

The initial call was for a report of shots fired, said emergency dispatchers.

Police have not said what happened or if anyone was hurt.