ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police investigating a shots-fired report last weekend arrested a convicted felon after allegedly finding drugs and cash inside his Front Street apartment.
Police responded to Front and Allen streets shortly after 3 a.m. last Saturday to investigate a report of gunshots. An officer reported finding about nine 9mm shell casings in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of North Front Street and one shell casing inside the building’s foyer, according to the criminal complaint.
Building video surveillance reportedly showed a man later identified as Derek D. Belk fire a handgun out the front door and walk back to his apartment still holding the gun, according to court records.
When officers arrived at his door, Belk allowed them to search the apartment, and police allege they found cocaine, methamphetamine and 15 Oxycontin pills. They also reported finding $3,256 in cash, two digital scales, baggies and clothing that matched what Belk was wearing when he allegedly fired the handgun.
Court records show a series of convictions for Belk, including a 2011 guilty plea to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
The criminal complaint does not indicate why Belk allegedly fired the gun outside the building or whether anything was struck by gunfire. It's not clear whether he's facing charges in connection with the gunshots.
Police charged the 39-year-old with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and single counts of carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned Belk, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30.