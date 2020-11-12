ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police responding to a shots-fired call along North Fountain Street Monday afternoon said they quickly apprehended the gunman and found pot and cash stashed in a bedroom safe.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Fountain Street about 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man in the street firing a handgun. Authorities said they found two RP .380 shell casings in front of a home on the block, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness said she had just gotten home, when she heard gunshots. She reported running inside the house and seeing her neighbor through the window, yelling, “What car is he in? Where would he be at,” according to court records.
The neighbor, identified by the witness as “Wilberto,” allegedly pulled a small, blue handgun from his waistband and fired two shots. He then ran into a house on the block. Police would later identify him as Wilberto M. Aponte.
Police contacted the residents of the home into which Aponte ran, and the witness identified the 20-year-old Aponte as the man in the street allegedly firing a handgun.
Authorities were given permission to search the house, and Aponte’s father told officers that his son kept a safe in his bedroom. Aponte allegedly admitted that he had a handgun, cash and pot in the safe.
A search of the safe allegedly turned up a loaded, small, blue Kimber Special .380 Micro Sapphire handgun. Police allege they also found $2,000 cash and baggies of weed that Aponte allegedly admitted selling.
During an interview with police, he allegedly admitted twice firing the gun, although court records do not indicate why he allegedly did so.
Now, Aponte faces single felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm without a license along with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and drug possession. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned Aponte Tuesday morning, setting bail at $150,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.