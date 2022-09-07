ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Funding for Coca-Cola Park and the Da Vinci Science Center left members of Allentown City Council split on Wednesday night.

Council voted 4-3 to refer two proposed amendments to the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act to the agenda of the budget and finance committee meeting on Sept. 28.

The proposals are to transfer $1.5 million to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball and $1.5 million to Da Vinci Science Center, which has broken ground on a new three-story, 67,000-square-foot science museum in the downtown area on Hamilton Street.

Council previously referred the proposals to a special committee on July 20.

Councilmembers Ce-Ce Gerlach, Ed Zucal and Natalie Santos cast dissenting votes Wednesday night.

Gerlach questioned why the ARPA funding process is not being followed for the two allocations.

"We had experts from the community come in to testify, and we learned from the community that homelessness is a huge issue," Gerlach said, referring to meetings council had to discuss the use and distribution of ARPA funds.

"We learned from the community that public safety is a huge issue," Gerlach continued. "We learned from the community that having something for the youth to do is a huge issue, but yet, here we are once again with these two items."

Gerlach said she doesn't understand why the two proposed allocations for Coca-Cola Park and Da Vinci Science Center are coming up before using money to solve problems in the community.

"These are the first two items that we decide to allocate funds first," Gerlach said. "Not for the unsheltered, not gun violence prevention, not affordable housing and not a youth center. Why these two items? It's a county-owned stadium, and the county's fund balance is much larger than ours."

Councilman Joshua Siegel said both projects are shovel-ready and are also important for the community.

"I respect the process, but this is a time-constraint thing," Siegel said. "I think it's a worthwhile investment."

Major League Baseball is requiring its affiliated minor baseball stadiums to make renovations to meet its standards by the start of the season in 2023.

Councilwoman Candida Affa said the MLB is holding the city hostage.

"I don't want to be the councilperson that saw Coca-Cola Park and the (Iron) Pigs leave the city of Allentown," Affa aid. "I think it's very important."

But Affa noted that the proposed allocations are now only discussion items for the budget and finance committee and that the final decisions may not necessarily be the recommended allocations.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the ARPA, allocated a total of $57 million to the city. The money is to be spent on the city's response and recovery from COVID-19. More than half the money — about $29 million — was allocated in 2021 by City Council.

Councilmembers said the items for community needs will be addressed and receive ARPA funding.