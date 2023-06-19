ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one and calling for change. Family members of a stabbing victim say they want the Synergy Hookah Lounge in East Allentown shut down. Neighbors and others are also expressing concerns.

Kevin Tarafa's family had just returned from making funeral arrangements for the 29-year-old who was killed inside Synergy Hookah Lounge in East Allentown.

"I don't want no other mother going through this pain," his mother, Lissette Rodriguez told 69 News on Monday afternoon. "I want them to shut this down."

Police say Tarafa was killed inside Synergy Hookah Lounge in East Allentown early Sunday morning.

"On Father's Day, my son Kevin was brutally murdered inside this place," Victor Tarafa, the victim's father, said. "We are grieving so much."

Authorities say Tarafa was stabbed in a fight. 23-year-old Isiah Yeager now faces one count of criminal homicide.

"The person who killed Kevin is now in prison," James Connell, an attorney for victim's family, said. "But it can't stop there. Kevin's death must mean something not only to the his family but to everyone."

Family members say they want the lounge investigated. Some neighbors say they feel the neighborhood is less safe with the hookah bar nearby. Even some passersby pulled over to share their concerns with 69 News. Others, yelled to shut the place down, while driving by.

Back in November, some residents spoke out at an Allentown City Council meeting about the violence they said they witnessed related to patrons at that local business.

The building's landlord says following this stabbing, he's going to the magistrate, to try to get the business out as soon as possible.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk told 69 News:

"Nuisance bars, like Synergy, are a scourge on neighborhoods. We're working with partners on effective approaches to putting an end to this after-hours activity that is too often a precursor to violence in our community."

The mayor adds he'll be addressing this publicly in the near future.

"I had to see my brother on the floor covered in blood," Kyara Tarafa, the victim's sister, said. "I don't blame all the other establishments. I'm focused on this one and I'm determined to get the shut down."

The District Attorney and Allentown police had no comment at this time.

69 News also reached out to the business itself several times and left messages, but have not heard back yet.