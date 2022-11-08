Voters will decide whether the state's 22nd Legislative District will seat either Democrat Josh Siegel or Republican Robert Smith Jr.

State Rep. Peter Schewyer currently holds the position but is running in a different district after boundary lines were redrawn earlier this year, leaving no incumbent. The new 22nd District covers a section of Lehigh County, including all of East Allentown, parts of Center City Allentown and Salisbury Township.

Siegel is a member of Allentown City Council and was the youngest ever elected to the body. He currently works in the Lehigh County Controller's office as chief of staff and assistant operations manager.

Smith works for a company that helps to rehabilitate individuals with brain injuries. He formerly served as a member of the Allentown School Board for 16 years and on Allentown City Council from 1998-2000.

Smith's campaign emphasizes protecting family values, quality education and parents' rights, safe communities and energy independence to lower energy costs. He calls for repealing the state's gas tax, providing school choice and "fighting for strong borders where illegal drugs are coming in very easily now."

Siegel says he supports fully funding public education and "taking on the charter school industry," using land-use reform to create more rental and owner-occupied housing opportunities, raising the minimum wage and regulating campaign financing and spending.

In August, Siegel introduced to Allentown City Council four abortion-related ordinances that sought to prevent restrictions on abortion access.

