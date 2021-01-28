Filing taxes can be a bear even when there's not a global pandemic, but one simple tip can make it much easier this year.
"For folks this year, it's so important to file and try to file timely," said Bill Bloss, a Bethlehem-based certified public accountant.
That's because there are a bunch of potential deductions to be had this year.
"There are a lot of new credits available. We had the economic impact payments that were going out to folks to stimulate this economy, we've got child tax credits available, we've got earned income tax credits available," Bloss said.
"There are some subtle changes in that area that are really important for folks to understand."
Lots of people lost their jobs during the pandemic, and they've been getting unemployment checks from the government. Turns out that's not free money.
"There's going to be a surprise there for some folks because they're not realizing, those benefits are in fact taxable," Bloss said.
For those working from home, that office you built can't be claimed just yet.
"They're probably thinking they're going to be eligible for a home office deduction. For federal tax purposes, that has gone away," Bloss said.
"Home office deductions will still be available to folks on their state and local tax returns."
If you had kids in 2020 you are entitled to doubling up on missed stimulus payouts.
"Somebody who had children during 2020, when they got their economic stimulus payment that was based on '19, they didn't receive that first round of $500 per child. So they're going to get an opportunity to file their 2020 return and get that $500 back."
The IRS will start accepting returns on February 12, and the filing deadline is April 15.