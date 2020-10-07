BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shekina Melendez-Quiles and her three young children are staying at a hotel in Bethlehem. It's home for now, since the one they knew on East Third Street in Bethlehem caught fire Saturday.
"We woke up to black smoke. We woke up to flames all by ourselves at home with no help," said Melendez-Quiles.
The single mom and her kids had fallen asleep watching a movie when they woke up to a cloud of dark smoke.
"When I tried to exit the front door, I couldn't because the handle was really hot," she said.
Firefighters reached them and got them out in time, but Shekina went back to save their puppy, Lola.
"They treated us for oxygen because we were there for too long. We were sleeping through half of it because our alarm detectors weren't even on, they didn't even go off. We didn't even have a warning," she said.
She says 2020 has been hard enough but she's thankful she has her babies.
"I have my three beautiful, healthy, smart children. I have my mother and I have myself and we have our strength together and I know we're going to get through it," Shekina said.
The man accused of starting the fire allegedly told police he has OCD and was cleaning a plastic bottle with a lighter when the plastic ignited, fell on the floor, and started the blaze.
"I didn't expect so much damage to our apartment to lose everything I thought we could at least salvage the important things, photos, clothing, some type of food, but everything was just gone," Shekina said.
The family hopes to get into a new place by November 1. Anyone willing to donate furniture, clothing, food, Shekina says she'd appreciate it. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help them get back on their feet.