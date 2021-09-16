PALMER TWP., Pa. - A sinkhole on a busy road in Northampton County is causing some trouble for drivers.
It opened up along Main Street in Palmer Township, just west of the Amazon warehouse entrance.
PennDOT says the sinkhole appears to be the result of a water main break.
Officials say there are also stress cracks on the roadway, which prompted them to close part of it.
Main Street is closed from Van Buren Road in Palmer Township to Friedenstahl Avenue in Upper Nazareth Township while crews fix the issue.