L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A large sinkhole is causing traffic troubles in part of Northampton County.

The sinkhole opened up on Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township, the township said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Route 191, also known as Nazareth Pike, is closed between Newburg Road and Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township. That stretch sees more than 13,000 vehicles daily, PennDOT says.

Traffic is able to cross Route 191 at Hecktown/Hanoverville Road, according to comments on the social media post.

Alternate routes to get around the area are Hecktown Road, Route 33 and Route 22, or Brodhead Road, Route 512 and Newburg Road.

Easton Suburban Water Authority (ESWA) is the owner of the water main that broke and caused the sinkhole, and is in charge of repair work, PennDOT said.

There's no estimate yet for when repairs will be completed or the road will reopen.