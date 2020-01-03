EASTON, Pa. - A sinkhole swallowed construction equipment Friday night in the same area where an SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole a few days ago.
The sinkhole opened at James and East Kleinhans streets, city communications dispatchers said.
Crews removed the equipment from the hole Friday.
However, it appears another sinkhole opened in another area nearby. Authorities set up tape in the area.
People in the area are reporting low water pressure, no water pressure, or brown water.
The sinkhole opened in the area on Monday, swallowing an SUV. The driver was able to escape without any serious injuries. Video on Monday showed a black SUV heading toward the intersection of James and East Kleinhans streets when all of the sudden the street gives in and the truck goes backwards.
The Easton Suburban Water Authority will soon start a project to replace a water main in Easton near the area where sinkholes have opened up.
The authority will be starting a project on Jan. 6 to replace the existing cast iron water main on James Street between Kleinhans Street and Milton Street. The existing cast iron water mains will be replaced with ductile iron water mains and the service laterals will be transferred to the new water mains so the existing water mains can be abandoned.
The water system work should be completed by the end of January and final pavement restoration should be performed in the summer.