PALMER TWP., Pa. - A sinkhole is under repair along Main Street in Palmer Township just west of the Amazon warehouse entrance, and it's causing a problem for drivers, like Connie Bartholomew, who drives her son-in-law back and forth from Amazon for his work.
"It's a real hassle for me because it adds another 20 minutes to my driving time," Bartholomew said.
Officials say there are stress cracks on the roadway, forcing them to close the strip of road from Van Buren Road in Palmer Township to Friedenstahl Avenue in Upper Nazareth Township while crews fix the issue.
Having to take a detour is more than just a pain for Joe Beyers. He's an appliance repairman and needs to get to appointments on time.
"Sometimes I don't meet the time frames and customers get mad," Beyers said.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the sinkhole was the result of a water main break, and that a contractor for the utility company is responsible for the repairs.
Right now the roads around it are closed indefinitely.
"That would be a definite problem because there is a factory there and it's also access to the Nazareth School District," Bartholomew said.
This isn't the first time a sinkhole has wreaked havoc in the area. Route 33 has had its fair share in past years, and locals are growing tired of the problem.
"Maybe study, 'hey, why is this happening so much,'" Beyer said.