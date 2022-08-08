NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that part of Hollo Road reopened. The road is still completely closed to traffic.

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Repairs for the "massive" sinkhole on Hollo Road are well underway, according to Palmer Township Manager Bob Williams.

The sinkhole opened last week, just two days after township supervisors discussed the need to fix the cause of recurring sinkholes on Hollo Road.

The areas from where much of the water seems to be coming have been identified, and the township is currently pumping water out of the cavity on the west side of the road, Williams said at Monday's board of supervisors meeting.

While the original culvert is intact, it's leaking "profusely" between the seams in the additions where Hollo Road was widened years ago.

Williams cautiously believes the township may be able to repair the current culvert, with the possibility of reopening Hollo Road sometime after Labor Day.

The township has received assistance for repairs from Sen. Lisa Boscola's (D-District 18) office, according to Williams, and township staff is arranging a meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to seek additional assistance.

"We're making some progress, we've identified some causes…but that entire area is just loaded with sinkholes," Williams said. "While it looks like we'll be able to get a handle on it, these things move around."

The good news is the immediate issue has been located. The unknown is that the township doesn't know if it's looking at all the issues, Williams said.