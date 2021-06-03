ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When a pair of sisters started thinking about the future of two family heirlooms, there was just one place that seemed like the right fit - the Allentown Rescue Mission.
For more than 50 years, Cynthia Faust and Vivianne Booze have held on to paintings of Jesus that their late father Frank Roberts created.
"These are the only two sacred paintings in the family," Faust said. "He was very talented."
Their father had a gift and they decided that it should be shared.
"I kind of agonized over what would happen to this particular painting," Faust said.
The sisters didn't want them to end up lost or in a second-hand store. Donating them to the Allentown Rescue Mission just seemed right.
"I think daddy would very much approve of it. It would be the one place he would want to see them go," Booze said.
Their father had his own painting and wallpaper company and during his career was hired to paint the Rescue Mission building. That job led him to a calling.
"He loved people, you know," Booze said.
Every Saturday night, he would go to the mission to perform during church services.
"He used to go and sing for the men and play the piano," Faust said. "When I dropped these off, I literally wanted to dance up the street. I think my dad would be dancing in heaven if he would know they were here. Because he really loved what he did, coming here."