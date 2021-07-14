HARRISBURG, Pa. - COVID-19 testing sites are now open to the public in Northampton County and Monroe County.
The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
“We continue to see Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “This reinforces the consistent need for accessible COVID-19 testing and vaccinations across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing clinics closest to them.”
“Also, if you have not already been vaccinated, or if you need a second dose of a two-dose vaccine, remember it is never too late to get your vaccines,” Beam said. “Please take advantage of these resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Pocono Mountain Carnival – Monroe County
Testing is available during the carnival hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 16 at Mount Pocono Carnival, 20 Murray St, Mount Pocono, PA, 18344.
People can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the site from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. There will be no testing on July 17. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to people age 18 and older. No registration is needed.
Paxinosa Elementary School – Northampton County
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, July 29 at Paxinosa Elementary School, 1221 Northampton St, Easton, PA, 18042. This is a walk-up site.
The AMI testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. The state Department of Health says it is important that even people with no symptoms and who have tested positive isolate in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to people from any county who are ages three and older.
People are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.
Additional AMI COVID-19 testing sites are currently operating Tuesday through Saturday in Centre County through July 31 and Greene County and Mercer County Welcome Centers through Aug. 21.
Testing in Centre County is available at Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing at Greene County Welcome Center is available at I-79 N Mount Morris, PA, 15349 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at Mercer County Welcome Center site is available at I-80 East, West Middlesex, PA, 16159 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on a locator map.
Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up site through AMI.