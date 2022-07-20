ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 6th Street Boys and Girls Club in Allentown is now Phantom Fit.
"It's really special and something we care deeply about," said Jennifer Keeble, Executive Director of Phantoms Charities.
Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products brought some hockey fun to the kids on Wednesday, teaching them some skills of the sport.
"We want them to be active, get exercise, be fit," said Johanna Figueroa, Senior Unit Director at Sixth Street Boys and Girls Club.
It's all part of an initiative to keep the kids active during their summer vacation while also giving the staff with the Phantoms the chance to go out into the community.
"We had fans coming out to the PPL Center all the time supporting our team so it's very exciting when we can come out and support our local community," Keeble said.
We asked some of the kids at the Boys and Girls Club what the best part of their day was.
"My favorite part was when we got to do activities and try to do hockey," said one.
"The part where I got the hat," added another.
And the hats weren't the only thing they got. The staff with the Phantoms gifted the Boys and Girls Club high-quality hockey equipment for them to keep.
"After today I think we're going to have a lot of hockey fans," Figueroa said.
Now that they have all this new equipment they can continue to stay fit for the rest of the summer.