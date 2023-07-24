BETHLHEM, Pa. - A development firm has been awarded a $70M contract to redevelop the Clayton University Center located in Bethlehem.

Skanska, a global construction and development firm, announced the contract by Lehigh University on Monday morning.

Todd Lofgren, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska’s Greater Philadelphia building operations says he is proud to partner with Lehigh University.

The project will take 24-months to complete. It will preserve the existing Clayton University Center.

A release from Skanska says key project elements include the delivery of utility upgrades, inclusive of new electrical service, mechanical systems and equipment, as well as the installation of a full fire protection system.

Gathering spaces, offices, meeting rooms, lounge areas will undergo renovations and all doors, windows and the slate and copper roofing systems will be replaced.

The historic millwork and wood paneling, stained-glass windows and the building’s stone exterior facing the north lawn will all be preserved during this project

Renovation work began in December of 2022.