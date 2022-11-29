FORKS TWP., Pa. - A skydiving business may begin operation at Braden Airpark in Forks Township, according to the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

The operator was not identified at an airport authority meeting Tuesday, nor was a timeline given for when people might be able to jump out of planes.

Adding skydiving required an amendment to the LNAA's agreement with Forks Township. Darren Betters, director of business development for the authority, said the change allows planes with bigger wingspans to operate out of Braden.

When Jeffrey Matzkin, a member of the authority's Board of Governors, asked about liability, Betters said the operator of the service will take on the risk.

"It's an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approved activity," Betters said of skydiving.

Betters said Forks Township held three meetings on the issue. There was no opposition from the public, he said.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority operates Lehigh Valley International Airport, Braden Airpark, and Queen City Airport in Allentown.