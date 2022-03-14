WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Slate Belt community is coming together to help business owners who lost everything in a fire.
It happened Monday morning on Blue Valley Drive in Washington Township, Northampton County. More than 100 firefighters from four fire departments came out at about 8 a.m. when that call came in. Now a strip mall is in ruins, and people just want to help.
"It's devastation and sadness, just a really good person it breaks my heart," said Sean Slawik of Bangor.
When Slawik heard the news that his cousin Ken's business had been destroyed by fire, he could not believe it.
"He would give you the shirt off his back and wouldn't think twice about it and I just pray for him and his family and the other business owners, too hopefully they bounce back from it," said Slawik.
But the community knows it will be a tough road ahead for all the business owners at 512 Plaza on Blue Valley Drive.
And that's why Shawn Kelton set up a GoFundMe page for Ken Beers and Adrian Ricardo, who owned three businesses there, including Platinum Cuts Barber and Tattoo.
"They're big into the community, they love to do everything and now we see unfortunate event somebody's livelihood is taken right out from under them while they're sleeping," said Kelton.
Ken and Adrian were not at work when the fire started, but some people were at the podiatrist's office.
"I believe they smelled the smoke and ending up calling it in, as far as we know they were the ones showing up for work and everybody got out," said Trooper Scott LaBar with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Unit.
The buildings are a total loss, and it will take a long time to heal.
"Now's it's our turn to give back to Adrian and Ken for what they've done for this community for the past seven or eight years," Kelton said.
The Fire Marshal tells 69 News that it could be a day or two before investigators know the exact cause of the fire, but they believe it started in the middle of the buildings.