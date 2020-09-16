PALMER TWP., Pa. | Authorities arrested a Slate Belt man after security allegedly spotted him on store surveillance exposing himself inside a Northampton County department store.
Palmer Township police on Tuesday were dispatched to the Boscov’s Department Store at the Palmer Park Mall for a report of a man masturbating in public. Police said two members of store security reported seeing a man later identified as Jamar Wheeler walk into the young men’s department shortly after 1:30 p.m., where he proceeded to expose himself, according to the criminal complaint.
Security personnel allege that Wheeler began to masturbate and walk around the department eventually making his way to a corner near the fitting rooms. The 26-year-old allegedly continued to expose himself until he was confronted by security.
Township police reviewed the video footage, confirming the allegations made by store security.
After police identified Wheeler, he told officers that he was currently on probation out of Lehigh County. A detainer was issued because of the new charges. On-line court records show Wheeler pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of open lewdness and sentenced to one year of probation. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew a count of indecent exposure.
Whitehall Township police filed charges against Wheeler in November 2019. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately available.
Court records show Wheeler also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County in December 2019 to one count of open lewdness. The prosecution in that case also withdrew an indecent exposure charge.
Palmer Township police charged Wheeler, of South Main Street in Bangor, with a single misdemeanor count of indecent exposure. District Judge Vivian Zumas arraigned him Tuesday evening, setting bail at $15,000.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services. If he posts bail, Wheeler must undergo a mental health evaluation and is banned from Boscov’s.