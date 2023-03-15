EASTON, Pa. – The northern tier of Northampton County has been ignored when it comes to economic development, County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni said Wednesday.
Giovanni insisted that a tax break for River Pointe Logistics Park, an 800-acre development in Upper Mount Bethel Township, be extended. He represents District 4, the northern edge of the county.
"This has to go through," he said during a meeting of Northampton County Council's finance committee. Older residents of the Slate Belt area are paying too much in property taxes because of the lack of industry, Giovanni said.
The meeting Wednesday was held on the five-year anniversary of council's approval of the tax break, known as a LERTA, or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said a sunset clause in the ordinance requires council to extend the program if new construction at River Pointe Logistics Park, or RPL, is to receive the benefit of the tax break, which declines and then disappears after 10 years.
The goal of a LERTA is to boost development through a temporary reduction in property taxes in return for a larger tax base in the future. River Pointe is developer Lou Pektor's plan for 13 buildings on the site. His daughter Lisa Pektor, project manager, said at the meeting that RPL is going after manufacturers, not warehouses.
The ordinance extending the LERTA will be introduced to the full Council at Thursday's meeting, with a final vote March 30.
Life in the Slate Belt
Commissioner John Goffredo said there are few job opportunities for young people in the Slate Belt. That nickname for the area belies the issue: It stems from when quarries employed many residents.
"People have to go elsewhere to do anything," he said, because of the lack of jobs and commerce.
Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson went over the fiscal landscape of the township: 44 square miles and more than 80% of the land paying reduced or zero property taxes. Thousands of acres are preserved farmland, open space or otherwise shielded from taxes, leaving the burden on 6,800 residents.
The township stands to benefit from a Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) funded by an assessment on development at River Pointe, Nelson said.
"If we lose the LERTA, we lose the NID," Nelson said, speaking in acronyms. "It would just about put us out of business."
Warehouse weariness
The specter of more warehouses looms over many development discussions. County Executive Lamont McClure has said while the big-boxes create jobs and expand the tax base, there are enough already, and he has vowed to fight "warehouse proliferation."
"We hear this over and over, that (a development) is not going to be warehouses," Commissioner John Cusick said. "It turns out to be a warehouse."
While the county has no authority over zoning issues, it can opt not to extend a LERTA to a project. Last year, McClure and Council opposed a tax break for a warehouse at the old Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough, and the plan died.
"We do not really want warehousing," said Robert Teel, vice chairman of the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors. He supports RPL and said the Slate Belt is a depressed area that has suffered since losing jobs in the garment industry.
Teel said he has been negotiating with the Pektors to bring in manufacturers. RPL has rail access and is, Teel said, 800 feet from the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, connecting it to the New York City metropolitan area.
"We don't want warehouses," said Rich Grucela, a former County Council president and state representative who also supports River Pointe. Grucela said the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp., which markets the region, has not done enough for the northern tier of the county.
"We have always worked on making this a manufacturing site," Lisa Pektor said. The Pektors have said RPL will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes for the county, township and school district.
'Trust, but verify'
A subplot to the RPL drama is Nelson's contention that a report to the county administration was due last year, and that report would have led automatically to an extension. Nelson said he sent the required report Oct. 24.
Giovanni backed that up, and blamed the administration: "My honest opinion is, they sat on it."
In an email statement from March 7, McClure said the county Department of Community and Economic Development "is not recommending renewal of the UMBT LERTA at this time."
The next day, a statement from Tina Smith, head of the Department of Community and Economic Development, was not as negative: "As manufacturing facilities are generally built to specification and not necessarily 'on spec,' we will remain open-minded, while taking the position of 'trust, but verify.'"
"Trust, but verify" is a translation of Russian proverb, an expression former President Ronald Reagan used when meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev, then-leader of the Soviet Union.
2018 v. 2023
A band of opponents has attended public meetings around the county to oppose River Pointe, but none appeared at the meeting Wednesday. They contend that traffic, noise and pollution from RPL will ruin their rural lifestyle.
Four commissioners remain from the March 15, 2018, vote to approve the LERTA for Upper Mount Bethel. That vote was held so long ago that commissioners had a different title then. They were known as councilmembers.
The four still serving are Cusick, Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski. All voted in favor of the tax break the first time.
Three days after that vote, McClure issued a statement saying the tax exemption was part of his vision for job creation in the Slate Belt.
There was no public opposition before the 2018 vote.
The Bangor Area School District and Upper Mount Bethel have also granted LERTA status to the project.
Council's full meeting will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the government center in Easton. It will be broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.