NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022.

Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store.

The estimated total value of the stolen items is $3,391.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspects is asked to please contact Officer Muccione, Slate Belt Regional Police Department at (610) 759-8517 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.