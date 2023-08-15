SLATINGTON, Pa. - A letter dated Aug. 1, obtained by 69 News, addressed to members of the Slatington Borough Council, and signed by the chiefs of Emerald, Slatedale, Walnutport, and Friedens volunteer fire companies, says their greatest concern and ultimate fear is firefighters are going to die, and the borough has no regard for public safety, due to the borough's lack of response to the situation.

This stems from what the chiefs say is a lack of training, respect, and leadership at the Slatington Fire Department, adding that the department's response time and trained personnel have been inadequate. The letter also says the direction that the department has gone since the new leadership has been put into effect will have dire consequences and will put the borough in the position of being solely responsible in the event of personnel injury or death.

Monday, the council voted 5-0, with one abstaining, to fire volunteer Fire Chief Austin Berger, who'd been in place since January 2022.

Berger didn't return our calls for comment but the letter states the issues have been brought to the council before.

Mayor Jeralyn Schoch, as well as members of the council, and the fire chiefs didn't want to comment, but the letter adds that firefighters from neighboring departments are voicing a lack of interest to aid the borough due to how they are treated and for fear of their safety.