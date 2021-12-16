SLATINGTON, Pa. – It's been nearly a week since deadly tornadoes touched down in Kentucky and five other states, and the victims are in need of basic supplies.
Some people in Lehigh County have come through in a big way.
Over the past several days, the community in Slatington gathered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of supplies, including donations from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Organizers say it's been a labor of love.
"I finally got a hold of a fire chief in Mayfield, Graves County, Kentucky," said organizer Clark Debear. "He said, 'Yeah, we can use some stuff, but look, there's a couple other departments that lost more than we did.'"
"I said, 'Look, I'm going to do whatever I can for you,'" Debear said. "That was Monday. So in three-and-a-half days, we have two tractor-trailers and a 14-foot van loaded, and a fire truck's on the way."
A fire company in Delaware heard what was happening and drove up with equipment to send.
Organizers are also loaded up with toiletries, feminine hygiene products, pet food, tools and rescue gear.