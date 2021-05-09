SLATINGTON, Pa. - A new farmers market opened in Lehigh County over the weekend. The Slatington Farmers Market held a ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday.
People got to check out the more than 40 vendors who are providing produce, prepared and packaged foods and more.
The farmers market is located inside the old Keystone Lamp Factory. Another part of the building was converted into an antique mall.
The market is still a work in progress. A co-owner says there are plans to add an outdoor space in the summertime that will include a stage for entertainment.