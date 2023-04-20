SLATINGTON, Pa. - A man is facing charges after a drug bust in northern Lehigh County.

David Rockel, 59, was taken into custody midday Wednesday at his home Slatington while authorities were serving a search warrant, police said.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and Slatington police searched his home in the 1200 block of Fourth Street and a nearby storage unit rented by Rockel.

They found more than 8 pounds of crystal meth, worth about $370,000, as well as drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, 14 guns and a large amount of cash, police said.

Rockel is in Lehigh County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture, possession of paraphernalia and persons not to possess firearms.