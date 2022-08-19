ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Joby Bauer lives in Slatington, but was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Court Street in Allentown, police said.

He's also known to frequent the Lehigh Parkway.

He's considered at risk, and was last seen wearing grey gym shorts, a white tank top and sneakers, said Slatington police. He's 6-foot-1 with multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on Bauer's location is asked to contact Slatington police through the emergency dispatch line, 610-437-5252.