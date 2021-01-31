***Winter Storm Warnings For All of Our Area Through Tuesday***
TONIGHT: Breezy with periods of snow. Low: 24
MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow of varying intensity. High: 29
MONDAY NIGHT: Windy with intermittent snow; roads will be snow-packed and slippery. Low: 26
THE BIG PICTURE
The last few days, all of the talk had been about the bitter cold and biting winds. Now, for the next couple of days, the talk shifts to snow, and potentially lots of it for some of us. A slow moving and significant coastal storm will develop over the next 24 hours off the Mid-Atlantic coast, spreading periods of snow, heavy at times, into much of the area through early Tuesday.
Brisk winds will lead to some blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibilities throughout the storm. Winter storm warnings have been posted for the entire area, for as much as 10 to 16” of snow for a large part of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. In fact, it’s very well possible, some of our northern areas will see as much as 16-24”. The heaviest snow is expected from overnight tonight through Monday and Monday night. Expect travel to become difficult at times due to snow and blowing snow, with any prolonged mixing with ice and rain limited to areas mainly from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore. For most of us, it’s a mostly snow event and a sizable event if that. After the storm, milder weather will follow later in the week.
THE DETAILS
TONIGHT
Periods of snow will increase in coverage and intensity, with several inches of accumulation likely overnight, as northeast breezes start to pick up ahead of our developing coastal storm. Don’t be surprised if some sleet works its way northward up close to I-78 as we get into the wee hours of Monday. Far southern New Jersey will actually change to all rain. Lows will be in the mid 20s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Expect snow to continue throughout the day, but there could be a brief lull in the morning for some of us, as well as a mix with sleet from near Interstate 78 and points south. Once you get to far southern New Jersey the precipitation will continue to be just rain. Heavier snow will again redevelop in the afternoon and evening, continuing to lift north overnight. Heavy snow and gusty winds could lead to very low visibility at times Monday afternoon and night, with an inch or two of snow per hour at times in spots.
TUESDAY
Clouds and winds will linger, with some light snow becoming more scattered and gradually tapering off from west to east as the day progresses. Additional light accumulation is possible, but the brunt of the accumulations come Sunday night through Monday night. Brisk northerly breezes will lead to some continued blowing and drifting snow. Total accumulations will range from 10 to 16 inches for much of the area, with lower amounts south of the mainline PA Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey, and especially the closer to the shore you get, due to mixing with sleet and rain. Those near the Delaware River from the Easton area up through the Slate Belt into the eastern Poconos and over into much of northern New Jersey actually stand a pretty good chance to see amounts between 16 and 24 inches.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
Expect sunshine to return midweek, and while it will remain breezy, it dries out nicely on Wednesday with seasonably cold highs in the mid 30s. 40-degree highs are possible Thursday with some sunshine, then mid 40s with some rain later Friday.