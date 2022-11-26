From West Reading, to Pottstown, to Easton -- Small Business Saturday was in full swing across our area.

"I'm really pleased with the amount of people that came in and just lucky," said Miyo Holt of Love Blossoms. It is the first one for Holt at her Bank Street store in Easton just off of Centre Square.

That is where she sells fresh flowers and holiday arrangements which she is hoping will be a hit.

"I love just having people look at my shop and just say how gorgeous this is. You know it just gives me a great feeling," said Holt.

Over at the Book and Puppet Co. in Centre Square, Andy Laties is turning the page to a season when he said business keeps building. This Small Business Saturday also comes during a national event showcasing local authors.

"It's always thrilling when things really take off, so it's fun when the authors come in and when people come to chat with them," said Laties.

"It's a really important day. They've had a rough couple of years, needless to say. The recovery from our downtown during COVID is still in full swing," said Kim Kmetz, manager of the Main Street Initiative.

Kmetz is encouraging people to not make shopping small a one day thing.

"Shopping small all year round is highly important because the success of Easton is really built on the backs of all these small businesses," said Kmetz.