EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved $359,669 in grants Thursday to 31 small businesses that have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The businesses can use the money for expenses. The average grant in this round was $11,603. County Executive Lamont McClure and council have agreed to provide $25 million in grants to businesses in 2020 and this year, with all the funds coming from federal aid.
Among businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 Thursday were Amato Family Chiropractic Rehabilitation Center and Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub, both of Bethlehem; Multi Sport Fitness LLC, Mount Bethel; Zanette's Nazareth Grill and Bridals by Sandra, both of Nazareth; Main Street Restaurant, Northampton; Majestic Auto Trade, Easton; and Reto's Paint Center, Wind Gap.
A committee including members of McClure's administration and members of County Council, working with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, screened applicants for grants. Stephen Barron, the county's director of fiscal affairs, said about $3.5 million is left to distribute.
Councilman Kevin Lott said applicants are getting "creative" and the committee is checking requests carefully.
Council also approved McClure's 2022 budget with an 8.5% property tax cut, and heard complaints from residents Millie Beahn and Richard Weiss about the Nazareth Municipal Authority's plan to spread treated sewer sludge on a Hower Road, Plainfield Township, farm near their homes.
"This is where we live," Beahn said, expressing concern about odors and contamination from the sludge, which is also known as biosolids.
McClure said the county is opposed to sludge being spread on fields, but added, "The law is not on our side." Previous efforts to block biosolids failed, he said.