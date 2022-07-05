BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As COVID fears subside, there's a new challenge for small business - inflation.
The new 2nd Quarter Small Business Index from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows inflation is now the top concern for small business, with 44% saying it's the top challenge. That's up 11% from the first quarter and 21 percent from 2021.
"Inflation is crushing small businesses on Main Street," said Tom Sullivan, the Vice President for Small Business Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce partners every quarter with MetLife to survey small businesses.
"We have 10 index questions - tracking them over the past years on how they feel about their own businesses, local economy, national economy," Sullivan said.
To cope, 69% said they're raising prices. 46% say they are taking out loans, which is up 7% from earlier this year.
"COVID as a direct factor fades away. I think what we're seeing is like the scars that COVID has wrought on the overall economy are now kind of blooming, and again small businesses are right at the forefront of all those challenges," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
Rahman says that concern, partnered with the concern over higher interest rates, increases the likelihood of a recession over time.
"These are early days when it comes to interest rate increases. We have a lot more ways to go," Rahman said.
"What small businesses are facing is really pressure on the cost side. So long as the war in Ukraine rages on, so long as we have a shutdown in China, so long as we have disruptions in the supply chain, these small business costs are going to continue to be elevated."
On a positive note, the overall index has gone up, indicating businesses expect this pressure to subside soon.
"Small businesses are very optimistic that once inflation levels out, they'll be able to hire up and meet that increased demand," Sullivan said.