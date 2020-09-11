COVID-19 has canceled a lot, and with the holiday season approaching, many are wondering if Black Friday will happen. Big box stores like Home Depot said it will offer Black Friday discounts for two months in an effort to deter large crowds.
It's still a question as to whether other stores will follow suit.
"We are open for Black Friday the entire weekend," said Tammy Wendling with the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
Small businesses that line Main Street in Bethlehem are what make the magic of Christmas City come to life. The shutdown brought everything to a stop, except their hope for a fruitful holiday season.
"We're trying really hard to make things last longer so that we're not doing things all in one shot so that more people can come downtown and feel safe about coming downtown and not have to worry about that extremely huge crowd," Wendling said.
Sales will kick in starting the first week of November instead of the one-day doorbusters we're used to.
With so much still in flux, planning can be tough but businesses are trying to stay positive.
"No one really knows what kind of expectation to set for themselves so a good day is a good day," Wendling said.