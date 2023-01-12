The Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors denied a zoning change request involving the former Mountain Manor Golf Course Wednesday night at the Smithfield Township Municipal Building.

The applicant, Orchard BJK, Craig and Russell Scott, and Mountain Manor Holding, L.P., sought to rezone parcels from Low Density Residential to Economic Development. The applicant's intent was for the development of a dry goods warehouse.

Scott called the proposal "a once in a lifetime opportunity which may never come again." He argued that the alternative to a large warehouse roughly one-eighth of a mile from Route 209 would be a residential complex featuring 856 homes. Scott further stated the 856 homes would have roughly 2.5 children each costing about $16,000 per child for the school district. Escalating property taxes, he argued, are a menace to residential and business property owners alike.

"This has a negative impact on the taxpayer," Scott said.

Further, Scott indicated the warehouse "would be in the middle of a 147-acre tract of land." He noted further a roughly "90-acre gift," which included a paved parking lot off Marshall Creek Road with a grandfathered HOP needed for Marshall Falls.

"If there is no positive thinking, we are done with the effort to help the township acquire a $2 million gift to extend their park footprint, which includes future ballfields, existing paved walking trails, one half-mile of high-quality trout stream and access to the south side of Marshall Falls," Scott said in a Nov. 25 memo to supervisors.

The Monroe County Planning Commission said the proposal "possesses characteristics of spot zoning, such of being to the benefit of a single property owner." However, the commission added the area "is adjacent to an existing Economic Development zone to the south."

Further, the commission stated the applicant offered "no further justification" for the request for the proposed rezoning other than development plans for a warehouse. "The township should carefully consider implications of the proposed rezoning in terms of potential impacts to the surrounding natural and built environment."

Planners also said that a "significant portion" of Smithfield Township is already zoned Economic Development where warehouses "are permitted by right." Given this, the commission stated the district "appears reasonable to accommodate such non-residential development...without increasing additional acreage."

The commission acknowledged that while the change would allow for a variety of other non-residential uses that could provide economic benefit to the township, overall the impact of the warehouse was "likely to have a much greater impact to the surrounding community than other commercial uses."

"Mountain Manor has the right potential for something," Commissioner Robert Lovenheim said Wednesday night. "In 2016 we had a comprehensive plan done in that area. The planner suggested something of a walkable village center. That's possible. But it seems from this discussion that quality of life is what we're all interested in and the use of this land is very important to all of us. I have great respect for Russ Scott, but I'm going to say that I'm voting to deny this use."