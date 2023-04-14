LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the 3300 block of Route 100 around 3 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

An official at the scene said flames from the house started a brush fire nearby. The official said the brush fire is contained for now.

At least 10 different fire companies responded to the scene.

No word yet on if there are any injuries or what may have started the fire.

69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz will have more on the story on 69 News at 6.