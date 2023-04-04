WEST EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a huge fire at a warehouse in West Easton early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 5 a.m. in an industrial area around Main Street and Lehigh Drive, near the Lehigh River. That's near the line between Easton and West Easton.

Flames engulfed the big building, and could be seen from miles away.

Thick, black smoke was still billowing into the sky hours later.

It's not yet clear what was in the warehouse or which business it belongs to, but a 69 News crew reported smelling burning rubber, and residents say it's a trucking company's warehouse.

Firefighters were having trouble getting a water supply, and they struck at least three alarms for more manpower to the scene, emergency dispatchers said.

There are nearly 4,000 power outages in the area, mostly in the Easton, West Easton and Wilson areas, according to Met-Ed.

A spokesperson for the company says a lot of poles and wires were engulfed in the fire, so fire crews asked Met-Ed to de-energize lines for firefighter safety.

There's no estimated restoration time, as it depends when the fire is under control and it's deemed safe, but Met-Ed stressed patience to residents given the size and nature of the fire.

Some residents in the area reported hearing several loud "boom" sounds, speculating that it could be propane blowing up. 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh also heard at least one loud blast at the scene.

Dispatchers said it's too early to know if there are any injuries.

Tune in to 69 News at Sunrise for live updates, and refresh this page for the latest details.