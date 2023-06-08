It's another smoke- and haze-filled morning as the smoke from wildfires in Canada blankets the East Coast.

Conditions Thursday morning are much worse than they were early Wednesday morning, as thick plumes of smoke settled in later in the day Wednesday and overnight.

The worst air quality levels are expected during the morning hours Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and conditions should slowly start to improve as the day goes on. A slight change in winds should keep the thickest smoke to the west Thursday.

The area is back to a code orange air quality alert Thursday, less severe than the code red issued by the DEP for Wednesday.

But, we're still in a very unhealthy category.

Parts of our area had the worst air quality in the country at points, according to AirNow.

Some parts of our region are sitting in the 200s on the air quality index, while others are almost hitting 500. For perspective, good air quality is between 0-50, and hazardous air quality starts at 300.

According to a statistic from Stanford University, being outdoors for a long period of time in an AQI of 150 is equivalent to smoking half a pack of cigarettes.

The smoke will likely still linger for most of Friday though, but gradual improvements are expected, with a better weekend outlook.