Take a quick look up at the sky and you'll see a haze blocking the sun.
The high amounts of fine particulate matter in the air prompted the state Department of Environmental Protection to declare a code orange air quality action day for fine particulate matter for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher says the DEP warns some people may be at high risk for increased breathing issues.
"What code orange is for young children, it's unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people, young children and the elderly, those with respiratory problems, these are people living with asthma, people living with emphysema and bronchitis," Thrasher said.
"I was driving in this mid day, you can see as opposed to yesterday which was perfectly clear and beautiful, and even this morning which was fairly clear, that visible haze," said Dr. Joseph Schellenberg with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Schellenberg serves patients that can be directly impacted by the poor air quality.
He says it's not just the wildfires, but the season that makes matters worse.
"Particularly as this mixture of pollution, heat, and humidity all work together with bright sunlight that actually generates ozone. Ozone is not visible, we cannot see it. But ozone is a powerful pro inflammatory substance so it promotes inflammation," Schellenberg said.
While vulnerable people should heed the warning from the DEP, Schellenberg says, even those who aren't as susceptible can be impacted.
We can expect much of the same Wednesday until the unhealthy levels of particulates move out of our area.
The DEP says air quality reports are released daily.