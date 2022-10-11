BETHLEHEM, Pa. -"Only you can prevent wildfires" is a slogan many of us have seen and heard over the years. Smokey Bear is the iconic mascot behind that important message, and his fans from across the country have made their way to the Lehigh Valley. Their mission is to keep Smokey and his message alive.

"He in his image, when used properly, becomes a powerful educational tool, which affects the lives of children everywhere," founder of Smokey Bear Association James Van Meter says.

He spent his career in fire prevention and educating children with the help of Smokey Bear. He then began collecting more memorabilia and quickly found he wasn't the only one fond of the bear.

Decades later, the Smokey Bear convention tours the country. This time, they're in the Lehigh Valley.

Members Nancy and Gary Embich are from Saylorsburg. They have spent the past 14 years traveling the country, perfecting their collection. But they say the convention does much more than just show his image.

"I would say a lot of the people from the club are parts of the forest fire prevention service and are also educators of Smokey Bear and the message that he brings," Embich said.

Members say his message is simple yet significant.

"Just doing whatever you can to protect the environment, doing our part to prevent wildfires, forest fires and all that," Daphne Kunukcu says.

Van Meter is hoping children will show up to the Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center near Bethlehem between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday to help keep Smokey Bear's legacy alive.

"The kids are our future and if they believe in fire prevention they will perpetuate that training and whatever then, what they learn," Van Meter says.