UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Friends are remembering the man killed by a rescue snake he was caring for.

Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday at the hospital, after police found him with an 18-foot snake coiled around his neck last Wednesday.

At the time, Upper Macungie police told 69 News the snake's head was far enough from Senseman's body that an officer was able to shoot it.

"The officer came around the corner, he was face to face with this snake looking up at him," said Lt. Peter Nickischer on Wednesday. "...The officer made a decision that he had to take some sort of action to save this person's life."

A family friend tells 69 News Senseman had been fighting for his life since then. The Lehigh County coroner says he later died from complete lack of oxygen to the brain.

The family friend says Senseman was cleaning the snake's tank and giving it water when the snake attacked. The friend added that Senseman was an experienced handler, who dealt mainly with rescues, like this one, which was saved from an abusive home.

Another friend, Jeremy Griffin, went to Kutztown University with Senseman.

"It is sad," he said. "He was a nice person. Really."

Griffin says Senseman was his community assistant at the school, overseeing and mentoring residents in a dorm hall.

"First day I'm there, I meet Elliot," Griffin said. "And one of the first people I ever met just coming right in the college. We were in the same hall."

Griffin and Senseman both majored in environmental sciences.

"He was really into reptiles," Griffin said. "...He was so knowledgeable about the snakes, but I couldn't tell you what his passion was."

A family member tells us Senseman's life work was devoted to community regenerative agriculture, and that he was also a talented artist.

The coroner described the snake that ultimately killed Senseman as a "boa constrictor-type." A friend of the family tells 69 News it was actually a reticulated python, which is also a type of constrictor.

Cher Vatalaro, at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, says it's a type of snake requiring a lot of care.

"Probably more care than a lot of your average person's going to want to do," she said.

Vatalaro says even with a snake half the size of the one that killed Senseman, the zoo uses three or more keepers.

"With a snake that large, we just need multiple people to be able to properly support their body," she said. "And also just be aware of where the head is."