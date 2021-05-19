ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It looks a little different at the corner of 7th Street and the Arts Walk in downtown Allentown.
Blended by Bru Daddy's is set to open this weekend, the sister location of Bru Daddy's on Hamilton Street. This concept has a fusion twist.
"We're putting a cultural twist on everything here, so it will be a very fun, exciting menu. With bold and unexpected flavors,” Vice President, Kevin Ryan, said.
The new space will allow Bru Daddy's to expand its barrel-aged beer selection.
"We really want to get more involved in the craft beer community, and we figured with another 20 taps available here, why not go forward with that project?" Ryan said.
The space is the former home of Queen City BBQ, which shut down at the start of the pandemic.
"It's a good time for us. The opportunity came up for us and we jumped on it, and we're very happy to be where were at right now," Richard Ryan, President and CEO of Bru Daddy’s said.
The project came together in only about nine weeks, just in time for a return to normal.
"It's a very prominent spot, right across the street from the PPL Center and, of course, it's the entrance to the ArtsWalk," Richard said.
"We want people to come here not just for the location. We want people to come here because of the food, because of the location, because of the staff,” said Cassandra Ryan, the General Manager.
The biggest challenge so far has been staffing.
"Luckily, we have a really good staff over at Bru Daddy's. They've been super supportive. We have a lot of people working overtime, a lot of people working extra hours," Cassandra said. "I'm excited for us to bring a new concept to Allentown."
The soft opening is slated for Friday.