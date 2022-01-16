WIND GAP, Pa. - A winter storm Sunday night created slick conditions in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.
The snow is expected to accumulate before eventually changing to rain.
Areas of Monroe, Carbon, and Pike counties could be looking at more snow than the Lehigh Valley. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Monroe, Carbon and Pike county areas until at least midday Monday.
For the Lehigh Valley, that advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.
If you need to go out drive carefully and be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions.