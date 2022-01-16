WIND GAP, Pa. - A winter storm Sunday night created slick conditions in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The snow is expected to accumulate before eventually changing to rain.

Areas of Monroe, Carbon, and Pike counties could be looking at more snow than the Lehigh Valley. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Monroe, Carbon and Pike county areas until at least midday Monday.

For the Lehigh Valley, that advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

If you need to go out drive carefully and be prepared for the possibility of slick conditions.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.