ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nor'easter blanketed the Lehigh Valley with several inches of snow.

Once it stopped Thursday morning, cleanup began.

It's a long day for some, while others plan to enjoy the wintry weather.

Allentown Public Works, PennDOT, the parking authority and local contractors worked to dig their way out of the marshmallow world while people took in the joys of winter.

"I'm enjoying the snow," said Horace White, Allentown resident, as he walked his dog. "It is very fun. I believe it's more fun for her than it is for me."

The city saw about 7-8 inches worth of snow, enough to get people in nearby neighborhoods out to shovel.

By Thursday, sidewalks were mainly cleared and the black top peeked through, while some drivers were back behind the wheel.

WFMZ's Ali Reid witnessed a minor accident downtown during a Thursday morning interview, reminding everyone to use caution and take it easy.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.