ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nor'easter blanketed the Lehigh Valley with several inches of snow.
Once it stopped Thursday morning, cleanup began.
It's a long day for some, while others plan to enjoy the wintry weather.
Allentown Public Works, PennDOT, the parking authority and local contractors worked to dig their way out of the marshmallow world while people took in the joys of winter.
"I'm enjoying the snow," said Horace White, Allentown resident, as he walked his dog. "It is very fun. I believe it's more fun for her than it is for me."
The city saw about 7-8 inches worth of snow, enough to get people in nearby neighborhoods out to shovel.
By Thursday, sidewalks were mainly cleared and the black top peeked through, while some drivers were back behind the wheel.
WFMZ's Ali Reid witnessed a minor accident downtown during a Thursday morning interview, reminding everyone to use caution and take it easy.