EASTON, Pa. – Snow removal for the city of Easton is proving to be very costly after the last storm dropped more than 30 inches in some areas.
"Thirty inches of snow is just 24 inches too much," said Mayor Sal Panto.
On Wednesday, Panto told Easton City Council that the cost of removal was more than $250,000.
"This past week, we probably spent between $250,000 and $300,000," he said. "That's a substantial amount of money that cannot be covered."
The city budgeted only $60,000 for snow removal, according to Panto. He added that he will provide actual totals for snow removal, as well as a plan for making up the difference, in the next two weeks.
In other news, Councilman Peter Melan said he plans to introduce an ordinance that would require a city employee who plans to run for public office to resign from his or her position. He said he will bring the ordinance before the council committee at its March meeting.
"I just think it really introduces some issue," said Melan.
"I have my own questions and concerns about that," added Panto.