UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - People across the region are struggling to keep up with all the snow, which means businesses are trying to keep up with the demand for supplies.
"Supplies have definitely been diminished here," said Josh Christopher, general manager of Madle's Hardware in Upper Saucon Township.
This year's winter has already caused more hassle than expected.
Madle's has been chugging along with a rather steady supply of shovels and rock salt, though, many shelves still sit empty.
Many big box stores are running low on supplies, too, or have them on back order.
"Everybody wants a snowblower, and they want it today, basically," Christopher said.
He says the key is grabbing supplies before the storm, like many were on Monday, and to do it quick.
"Invest in a snowblower and salt before the storm," Christopher said. "That would be best, and buy early and buy now.
Even with some bumps, and a whole lot of snow, most say it's better than the little snow we saw last year.
"We just didn't have snow, and now this year there's obviously lots of snow, so we are doing well," Christopher said.